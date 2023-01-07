High School Hoops: Lakeview vs Peabody, Avoyelles Charter vs Pineville & Avoyelles Charter vs Avoyelles

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lakeview vs Peabody

The Lakeview Gators jumped out to a 32 to 25 lead in the first half but the second half belonged to Peabody as they won the game 68-59.

The Warhorses scored 32 points in the third quarter to regain the lead and held on to it.

Jordan Matthews led the way for the Warhorses with 17 points.

Both schools start district next week.

Avoyelles Charter vs Pineville

The Avoyelles Charter Vikings looked to go 20-0 against the Pineville Rebels at home. The Vikings started off hot and did not cool down throughout the game.

Pineville cut Avoyelles Charter’s lead of 10 at the end of the third quarter to single digits, as the Rebels scored 30 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to take down the undefeated Vikings.

Avoyelles Charter improves to 20-0, which is the best start in school history.

Armonii Benjamin and Jalen Brown both led the Vikings with 19 points a piece.

Avoyelles Charter vs Avoyelles

The Lady Vikings faced the Avoyelles Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs appeared to take control of the game early as they went on an 11-0 run until just over a minute left in before halftime the Lady Vikings found the basket.

Avoyelles led Avoyelles Charter 21-13 at halftime. The Lady Mustangs led in the third quarter, but with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings came within three points of Avoyelles.

The Lady Mustangs take the win in a close one against the Lady Vikings, 36-31.

