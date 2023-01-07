A New Chief in Town: Jess Curtis named head football coach for Nat Central

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With several of our local coaches moving around this offseason, Jess Curtis breaking that he is leaving Many for Nat Central is the most shocking.

Curtis is coming off of a State Championship win and seems to be locked in to win another next season.

However, Curtis had a change of heart, because he was ready for a new challenge. He said that when he talked to the administrators, they all agreed in winning.

“I like to build,” said Curtis. “I’m walking into a situation where I’m not the favorite to win big games, but that’s okay because I see a group of administrators that are ready to win, and I’m going to try to give them what they want.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.