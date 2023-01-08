Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Anniston starts GoFundMe to raise money for more AEDs in school.
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AED’s in school
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, Leesville
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building

Latest News

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says
Russell Banks, author of "Cloudsplitter," delivers a keynote address during the Hemingway &...
Russell Banks, praised author of ‘Cloudsplitter,’ dies at 82