LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69

LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69.

LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor.

In the second half, the defense picked it up for the Generals holding the Mustangs to 30 points and shooting 33 percent from the field.

Kashie Natt led the way for LSUA scoring 18 points. Jermey Richard scored 17 points in the game.

LSUA looks to keep the win streak going on the road against Jarvis Christian on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
15-year-old Anniston starts GoFundMe to raise money for more AEDs in school.
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AED’s in school
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
APD is investigating a fatal crash
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building

Latest News

General's Head Coach Billy Perkins watching the Lady Generals play against the Mustangs
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
Jalen Hampton goes up for two of his 18 points in the Demons’ 68-48 win against Nicholls on...
Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Bengisu Alper scored a career high 14 points in NSU's 67-58 win over Nicholls.
Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls