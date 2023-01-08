LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69.

LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor.

In the second half, the defense picked it up for the Generals holding the Mustangs to 30 points and shooting 33 percent from the field.

Kashie Natt led the way for LSUA scoring 18 points. Jermey Richard scored 17 points in the game.

LSUA looks to keep the win streak going on the road against Jarvis Christian on Thursday.

