LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs

The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter.

From there it was back and fourth game until the final quarter when Southwest pulled away shooting 41 percent from the field and the Generals shot 25 percent.

Alex Harrison and Amani Gray led the way for the Generals scoring 16 points.

LSUA hopes to bounce back on the road on Thursday against Jarvis Christian.

