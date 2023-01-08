LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63.

The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter.

From there it was back and fourth game until the final quarter when Southwest pulled away shooting 41 percent from the field and the Generals shot 25 percent.

Alex Harrison and Amani Gray led the way for the Generals scoring 16 points.

LSUA hopes to bounce back on the road on Thursday against Jarvis Christian.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.