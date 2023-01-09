2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop

Mushroom chocolate bars
Mushroom chocolate bars
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested after deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit seized 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars during a traffic stop on I-49 on January 5.

RPSO said that deputies initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru on I-49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, Jacob Boulet, and smelled suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

Boulet declined the deputies’ request to search his vehicle, but they asked him and his passenger, Aaron Foy, to exit the vehicle.

K-9 “Beny” performed a free air sniff and gave a positive alert to narcotics inside the vehicle. After a search, deputies found about 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars (487 bars), 401 ecstasy pills, 22 THC vape pens, 14 sealed packs of THC gummies, five ounces of THC wax, three ounces of marijuana, 1.2 pounds of dried mushrooms and two chocolate THC infused bars.

Deputies placed Boulet and Foy under arrest and they were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were both booked for eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.

Boulet was also charged with improper lane usage and an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Both suspects remain in jail at the time of this release. Boult is being held on a $40,200 bond and Foy is being held on a $40,000 bond.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

