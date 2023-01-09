Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6.

Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Emmanuel Road in Lena due to a malfunction. Officers gave several verbal warnings for the vehicle occupants to exit. The driver, Carmello Cascairi, and the passenger, Travis Guin, refused to exit. Officers broke the driver’s side window and pulled the two out of the car.

Acadian Ambulance services were at the scene but the suspects refused medical treatment.

The driver, Cascairi, was arrested and charged with reckless operation, aggravated flight, criminal conspiracy, resisting by force, possession of CDS I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Guin, was arrested and charged with simple possession, criminal conspiracy and resisting an officer by force or violence.

They were both booked into DC-1.

Louisiana State Police and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase.

