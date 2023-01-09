Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Anniston starts GoFundMe to raise money for more AEDs in school.
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Boyce police arrested two suspects following a high speed chase
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’

Latest News

The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the...
Supreme Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
Source: KALB
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy