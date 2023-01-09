Funeral arrangements announced for teen girls killed during police pursuit

When tragedy strikes, the good people of Louisiana always show up to support each other in times of need.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
There was a massive show of unity Monday night at Brusly High School, as hundreds packed the football field to honor the memory of students Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill.

UPDATE:

Funeral arrangements for both Gill and Dunn have been announced.

Caroline Gill

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Saturday, Jan. 7

Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Maggie Dunn

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine

Friday, Jan. 13

Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The pair was tragically killed over the weekend, simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, as a vehicle pursuit stretched across multiple parishes.

Monday night was the first step in what’s going to be a long grieving process for members of the Brusly High School community.

“It’s just a nightmare that you haven’t woken up from. It seems unreal every day like this cannot be happening here. They’re two wonderful girls and the fact that we will never see their smiling faces again on the squad is just devastating,” said Jennifer Perkins, Brusly High’s head cheerleading coach.

Dunn and Gill were best friends and beloved members of the Brusly High cheer squad.

“How many times did we have to fuss at them to stop making a TikTok,” said Perkins.

“Literally every single day, every single day. They are the best of friends, they hang out in school, outside of school,” said Janae Montgomery, Brusly High’s assistant cheer coach.

Walt Lemoine has been the principal at Brusly High for 21 years now.

He says while there have been other tragedies in the past, this one just hits differently.

“A tenth grader and an eleventh grader, both cheerleaders, both honor students, 11th graders mom is a teacher, her sister’s a teacher,” said Lemoine.

The girls are in a better place now and were looking down at the community Monday night.

“But just to see the goodness and the people here, and the people throughout the region and the state that have reached out, it gives us a sense that you know, all is good,” said Lemoine.

“This is what Brusly is, this is how we handle situations together, and we make it through with the love and support with everyone from here,” said Montgomery.

Brusly High students return back to class Tuesday.

School officials say they will start the day with a brief assembly. There will also be counselors available all day, to help those students who still need support in this grieving process.

