ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents

The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.
The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.(Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eligible residents statewide can now request to have an “Autism” indicator added to their Louisiana identification card, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Monday, Jan. 9.

Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional.

The OMV says the autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the ID card.

The autism indicator is optional and can be removed from a credential at any time, as requested by the applicant. The “Autism” designation can also be displayed on any class driver’s license, including a Temporary Instructional Permit (TIP), but may not be placed on Class H (Handicap Identification Card) credentials. Applicable fees are required for processing if adding or removing the Autism indicator.

Applicants must provide one of the following documents to the OMV in order to have the designation added:

A driver’s license or identification card with an Autism indicator cannot include the “Veteran,” “I’m a Cajun” or “100% DAV” indicators. The Autism indicator can only be combined with the “Needs Accommodation” indicator. If the driver’s license or identification card indicates “Autism,” but not “Needs Accommodation,” a puzzle piece symbol will appear on the credential with the autism designation below the picture.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Anniston starts GoFundMe to raise money for more AEDs in school.
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Boyce police arrested two suspects following a high speed chase
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’

Latest News

Joseph Crawford Jr., 54
Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder officially joins race for governor
Source: KALB
Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast