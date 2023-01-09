La. State Treasurer John Schroder officially joins race for governor

La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. Treasurer John Schroder(Source: www.johnschroder.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder has officially joined the race for governor, according to a campaign website.

The website for Schroder was updated on Monday, Jan. 9, to reflect the gubernatorial run and request campaign donations from the public. He also sent a message to top donors and insiders about the campaign.

Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry is the only other official candidate in the race for governor. He declared his candidacy on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Senator John Kennedy suggested he may run but later announced that he would not join the race. Senator Kennedy said he believed he could do more to help Louisiana and the country by remaining in the U.S. Senate.

Potential GOP candidates include Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

So far, no Democrats have officially joined the race. However, Democrat and Louisiana State Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson has hinted at a run. In a statement, the secretary said he and his family are giving a possible campaign the prayerful and informed consideration necessary.

Voters will head to the polls to choose Louisiana’s next governor in the fall of 2023.

