LSU Tiger Band director excited about Grammy nomination

LSU can add a Grammy nomination to its winnings, thanks to the LSU Tiger Band joining forces with Lake Charles musician and band alum Sean Ardoin.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU can add a Grammy nomination to its winnings, thanks to the LSU Tiger Band joining forces with Lake Charles musician and band alum Sean Ardoin.

They turned the room into a recording studio and took three days to record their album, “Full Circle.”

Now, the album is up for the best regional roots award.

RELATED: LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin

LSU band director Kelvin Jones spoke about his excitement at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Grammy Awards will be live on CBS on February 5.

There will be a daytime awards ceremony and Jones said he will be in attendance on behalf of the band.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce police arrested two suspects following a high speed chase
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
15-year-old Anniston starts GoFundMe to raise money for more AEDs in school.
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
D'Argent Companies plans to invest in The Iberia Mall shopping center
D’Argent Companies acquires The Iberia Mall shopping center; plans to modernize, invest in building

Latest News

ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents
State rep. asks Legislative Auditor to review OGB & Caremark PCS Health contract
State Rep. Johnson urges auditor to investigate OGB/Caremark PCS health contract
Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast