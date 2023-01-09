Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, Joseph Crawford Jr., 54, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division on Jan. 2, 2023, and booked into the parish jail for attempted second-degree murder.

No bond has been set for Crawford.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

