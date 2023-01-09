Man charged with murder after 2 children found shot to death, another held at gunpoint

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.(WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST
JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) – A Mississippi man killed two young children and held a third at gunpoint until deputies were able to arrest him, officials said.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report Monday at 2 a.m. of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 25-year-old Marquez Griffin holding a child at gunpoint.

Through de-escalation tactics, officials were able to get Griffin to drop the gun. The child was taken to safety and Griffin was arrested.

However, after Griffin was in custody, officials found a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The second child was taken to the hospital but also died.

Officials are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

Griffin is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center.

