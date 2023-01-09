Mike Small formally enrolls as attorney for Master Trooper Kory York in Ronald Greene death investigation

Source: KALB(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small has formally enrolled as the attorney for Master Trooper Kory York, one of the five law enforcement officers indicted in connection with the May 10, 2019 death of Ronald Greene.

RELATED: Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

An arraignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023, in District Court in Farmerville. Small shared that Trooper York plans to enter please of “not guilty” to each count in the indictment.

Below you can read the indictment and motion to enroll:

