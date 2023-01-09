Momma Knows Best: Katoya Flowers cheers for son Bud Clark ahead of championship game

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KALB) - Bud Clark will be playing for the National Championship against Georgia, which is being held in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, his mom, Katoya Flowers, has been cheering him on, from the time he was in Tee-ball to when he played for a high school championship at ASH to now competing for a college championship.

Flowers said that all this success that Bud is having did not come as a surprise.

“It really makes us proud,” said Flowers. “I get to watch him play the game he loves and cheer him on. I have always believed in his talent. I just wanted him to leave everything on the field because all you can ask for is someone’s best effort.”

