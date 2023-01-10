Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Accused rapist Jacob Michot, 20, of Woodworth, has rejected a non-publically disclosed plea offer ahead of his scheduled plea date set for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall told News Channel 5 that the plea offer was mutually agreed upon by all parties and sent out in good faith three months ago. However, after consideration, Michot and his attorney George Higgins said there was no deal.

In a motion filed under seal, but obtained by News Channel 5 through the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court’s records system, Higgins requested a continuance of the plea date but lists no future date and time. He does request the trial date of Feb. 27, 2023, be maintained.

Michot is formally charged with one count of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He has been arrested on other charges as well, including second-degree rape and possession of child pornography, but those charges have yet to go before a grand jury, and it is unclear if or when they will.

Michot is currently being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond is set at $2 million, but that bond was revoked after he violated the terms of his previous release on bond to a year-long, judge-ordered Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas in July 2022 and then was a no-show for his subsequent court hearing.

