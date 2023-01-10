Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife Fisheries:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Georgetown man for alleged deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish on Jan. 3.

Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements and hunting contest fraud. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office also cited Fletcher Jr. for criminal trespassing.

Agents started the investigation in early December and learned that Fletcher Jr. entered a big buck contest with an eight-point deer he harvested on Dec. 4, 2022. On. Dec. 29, 2022, agents determined that Fletcher Jr. harvested the deer on property he did not have permission to be on near Pollock. He also tagged and validated the deer harvest with a tag other than his own.

Agents then discovered during the course of the investigation that Fletcher Jr. harvested a total of six antlered deer during the 2022-23 deer season putting him three over the seasonal limit of three antlered deer for this area. The deer he entered into the big buck contest was the fourth antlered deer taken by Fletcher Jr. for the 2022-23 deer season.

Agents arrested Fletcher Jr. on Jan. 3 and booked him into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Taking over the seasonal limit of deer brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to tag deer carries up to a $350 fine. Hunting contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and up to one year in jail. Criminal trespassing carries a $100 to $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Fletcher Jr. may also face civil restitution totaling $6,907 for the replacement value of the deer.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. James Bruce and Senior Agent Ryan Durand.

