Alexandria man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with second-degree murder/distribution CDS, in connection to the March 26, 2021 overdose death of Keesha London, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of negligent homicide.

Terrance Andre Culbert, 30, changed his plea in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and was sentenced to five years of hard labor with the Department of Corrections by Judge Mary Doggett.

Culbert was accused of distributing a schedule II controlled dangerous substance that contained fentanyl. At the time of his arrest, Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard said fentanyl was a serious problem in the city.

“Fentanyl-related drug overdoses are a serious problem locally,” said Chief Howard in a Sept. 2021 statement. “Nationally, the CDC recently reported a record number of drug overdose deaths in 2020, and more than 60 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. We are seeing a similar pattern here, and we are aggressively going after the drug dealers in an effort to get these lethal drugs off our streets. When we link the sale of narcotics to an overdose death, we will include murder charges in addition to the drug charges. This is a serious problem, and we intend to hold drug dealers accountable for the tragic consequences of their actions.”

Culbert was represented by Christopher LaCour. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.