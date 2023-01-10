FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List

Khalid Ahmed Satary(FBI)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans.

Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:

  • Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud
  • Healthcare fraud
  • Conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes
  • Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments

On November 23, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary for violating his pre-trial release conditions.

Satary is believed to have ties or could possibly travel to:

  • Houston, TX
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Delray Beach, FL
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates

He is described as a 5′7 male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is about 50 years old and has used the following aliases:

  • Khalid Satary
  • Khalid A. Satary
  • Khalio A Satary
  • DJ Rock Satary

The FBI asks anyone with information on Satary or his whereabouts to please contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

