Lee Rubin unanimously voted in as next Alexandria City Council President

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin has been unanimously voted as the next City Council President.

The seat was previously held by Catherine Davidson, who did not run for council during the recent election to run for Alexandria.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington was unanimously voted as the City Council Vice President.

