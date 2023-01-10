Lee Rubin unanimously voted in as next Alexandria City Council President

Reddex Washington unanimously voted in as Council Vice President.
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilman At-Large Lee Rubin has been unanimously voted as the next City Council President.

The seat was previously held by Catherine Davidson, who did not run for council during the recent election to run for Alexandria.

District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington was unanimously voted as the City Council Vice President.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
Boyce police arrested two suspects following a high speed chase
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Joseph Crawford Jr., 54
Man accused of attempted murder in Beauregard Parish

Latest News

Alexandria man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Boosted COVID-19 SNAP benefits to end
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Jacob Michot
Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer