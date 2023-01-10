New year brings new partnership for ‘Stop the Violence’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria chapter of Stop the Violence recently formed a new partnership that will allow the organization to provide more resources to kids in Cenla.

Reverend James Jones Jr., a Cenla native, runs a program called ‘Gangsters 4 Christ’ based in Los Angeles. The program has a similar mission to Burgess’ Stop the Violence program, in that it aims to keep kids out of trouble by teaching them life lessons and introducing them to resources in the community.

Jones is spending time in Central Louisiana because he wants to allocate a portion of the grants he is receiving to enhance the work Burgess has already started in Cenla.

“Actually, it is multiple grants,” said Jones. “We are in a good season right now in 2023. From our president all the way down to your local governments, there are plenty of resources. More resources than we have ever seen before.”

Burgess plans to use any extra funding to expand the organization’s reach. He said the need exists beyond Alexandria. His program has become an asset in the area, providing students with accountability, tutoring and connecting them with employment opportunities. Burgess said he wants the new year to usher in new activities to attract more kids.

“Well, this year is a new year,” said Burgess. “I want to do things different, so besides basketball, I want to do the football side. I want to do the volleyball side. I want to just look at different things and have pool tables and ping pong tables. Just have different games for the kids to do in the new year.”

Megan Joiner is the Administrative Program Director for the Alexandria Housing Authority.

Joiner said extra funding for programs like Stop the Violence will definitely increase the program’s reach, and added that along with funding, there has to be an increase in the kids’ personal support system.

“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Joiner. “Family members of our residents, their friends, to just come in and support these kids. We have a lot of things going on throughout the year, and we are always looking for parents, especially to come support the kids and just be there with them.”

Burgess said in 2023 his mission is to continue showing kids how they can be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

