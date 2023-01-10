Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach.

Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs.

Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football coach back in November after going 0-20 in two seasons with the Red Devils.

With this hire, there are still three schools in Central Louisiana looking for a new head coach in 2023 including Avoyelles, Many and Menard.

