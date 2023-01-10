Possible action expected in case of man accused of killing 5 people, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dakota Theriot, the man accused of killing five people in a multi-parish shooting spree, is scheduled to be in court in Livingston Parish Wednesday, January 11th.
Prosecutors said they’ve reached a possible “resolution” in the case, suggesting there will likely either be a plea or a plea agreement announced in the case.
Authorities say Theriot is accused of shooting his girlfriend, her father, and her little brother in Livingston Parish in 2019. He then drove to Ascension Parish, where authorities said he allegedly shot and killed both of his parents.
According to authorities, he was eventually taken into custody in Richmond County, Virginia.
Theriot is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Livingston Parish deaths, according to officials. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Ascension Parish killings.
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the below statement about a possible case resolution in Livingston Parish:
