Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during her election night party, Nov....
FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during her election night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark. Sanders will be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, becoming the first woman to hold the post in her home state. (AP Photo/Will Newton, File)(Will Newton | AP)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held.

The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The 40-year-old Republican planned to deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol.

Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump.

She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.

