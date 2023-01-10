Will Alexandria utility relief emerge in the coming weeks?

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria utility customers may only have to wait a few more weeks to start applying for financial relief to help start paying off their high bills.

During the last Alexandria City Council meeting on December 21, the administration said that the goal was for the relief funds to be available in the next 30 days.

Mayor Jacques Roy introduced the new initiative called Project RESTOR to potentially help up to 3,500 low, medium and fixed-income households with high utility bills that they are unable to pay off.

City officials have said that the customers’ utilities will not be shut off but are asking them to start paying off the upcoming bills that they will receive this month. The relief funds that residents will be able to apply for will be applied to the existing balance in the funds.

We will speak with Mayor Roy tonight about when the relief funds are expected to be open and how long it could take for them to be approved.

