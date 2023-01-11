Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury.

According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.

Assistant District Attorneys Tony Salario and Derek Manuel prosecuted. We received this statement from District Attorney Charlie Riddle about the verdict.

“We regret the verdict was a ‘not guilty,’ but respect the jury system,” said Riddle. “Gun violence has plagued our communities, and we hope lessons were learned.”

Judge William Bennett presided.

