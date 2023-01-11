At full strength, LSUA looks to start stacking wins

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have not been the healthiest team this year after losing one of their key guards, Jason Perry, for nine games because of tendinitis in his Achilles. During that stretch, the team won four games and lost five. Perry said being on the sidelines and cheering for his team was fun, because he felt like it brought a spark.

“I brought energy from the bench,“ said Perry. “I was down. I wanted to be out there, but my teammates understood, and I had to take my rehab seriously so I can get back out there.”

Perry’s presence was definitely missed on the court and his teammates, Kashie Nash and Jakemin Abney, said him being around on and off the court meant a lot to them.

“He was on the bench being active was huge for us,” said Abney. “He was giving us tips as if he was the assistant coach.”

“It’s fun watching Perry because he really understands the game of basketball,” said Nash. “I try to add some of the moves he has to my game.”

Dating back to the 2014 season, LSUA did not have ten losses to their record. Right now, they are at six.

Now that they have everyone together on the court, they are looking to make a push for the conference title and the NAIA tournament, which they have never missed in their program.

“We know what we have to do,” said Perry. “We have to stop blowing leads and be better at closing out games. If we do that, we will be the team we all know we can be.”

The Generals will look to keep the win streak going on the road against Jarvis Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
Boyce police arrested two suspects following a high speed chase
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish

Latest News

At full strength, LSUA looks to start stacking wins
Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach
Katoya Flowers cheers for son Bud Clark ahead of championship game
TCU safety Bud Clark (26) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8)...
Momma Knows Best: Katoya Flowers cheers for son Bud Clark ahead of championship game