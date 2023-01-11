At full strength, LSUA looks to start stacking wins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals have not been the healthiest team this year after losing one of their key guards, Jason Perry, for nine games because of tendinitis in his Achilles. During that stretch, the team won four games and lost five. Perry said being on the sidelines and cheering for his team was fun, because he felt like it brought a spark.

“I brought energy from the bench,“ said Perry. “I was down. I wanted to be out there, but my teammates understood, and I had to take my rehab seriously so I can get back out there.”

Perry’s presence was definitely missed on the court and his teammates, Kashie Nash and Jakemin Abney, said him being around on and off the court meant a lot to them.

“He was on the bench being active was huge for us,” said Abney. “He was giving us tips as if he was the assistant coach.”

“It’s fun watching Perry because he really understands the game of basketball,” said Nash. “I try to add some of the moves he has to my game.”

Dating back to the 2014 season, LSUA did not have ten losses to their record. Right now, they are at six.

Now that they have everyone together on the court, they are looking to make a push for the conference title and the NAIA tournament, which they have never missed in their program.

“We know what we have to do,” said Perry. “We have to stop blowing leads and be better at closing out games. If we do that, we will be the team we all know we can be.”

The Generals will look to keep the win streak going on the road against Jarvis Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.