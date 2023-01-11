LDWF touring the state, stocking public ponds

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is touring the state, stocking public ponds with Rainbow Trout.

The LDWF is urging the public to ‘Get Out and Fish’ so residents can take advantage of Louisiana’s natural beauty and delicious resources. Every year, the program aims to show people in our state the satisfaction of catching fish and bringing them home to clean, cook and have for dinner.

Locally, the trout drought is over. The pond at Forts Randolph and Buhlow received between 300 and 400 pounds of adult Rainbow Trout on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Darren Phillips said reeling in a fish is lagniappe, it is his appreciation for nature, and the tranquility that keeps him coming back.

“Man, I enjoy coming out here,” said Phillips. “It is peace of mind on the lake, if they are biting or not. I just come out here and have a nice time and get away from work, get away from home. It is a nice time, I can come out here every day, I like it.”

Rainbow Trout are native to lakes and rivers in the Western United States, so this affords anglers a rare opportunity.

Heather David, the biologist manager for the LDWF, said that catching Rainbow Trout in our region is truly a unique experience because the fish can only survive here for a few months.

“So, catching the Rainbow Trout is a unique opportunity for anglers,” said David. “We do not typically have Rainbow Trout in the South. The fish are stocked in the winter months because they will not survive in temperatures above 68 degrees or so.”

Remember before you get out and fish, anyone over the age of 18 must possess a fishing license.

For more information on ‘Get Out and Fish,’ click here.

