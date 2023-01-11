Paddles Up! It’s time for the 2023 Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™!

The following has been provided by LSUA and AMoA:

It is time to Paddle Up for the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races™! This signature event, sponsored by the Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA), is returning to Lake Buhlow in Pineville on Saturday, May 6, 2023, for an unforgettable experience.

It’s the 11th year that local sponsors will unleash the Dragons, and the competition is heating up! Trophies, medals, spirit awards, and bragging rights are all up for grabs on race day.

Do not miss out on the chance to gather your friends and coworkers and register your team for the race on May 6. The museum is accepting registrations at louisianadragonboatraces.com until two weeks before the race when the schedule and team tent areas will be finalized for final event planning.

It takes 16 paddlers and one drummer to form a team. At least 6 paddlers must be women. The cost to participate is $2100 per team. All teams get an hour-long practice scheduled on an evening during the week leading up to the race. Each team will sign up for a timeslot so that they can work with one of the helmsmen from race facilitators 22 Dragons to learn the best techniques for a successful run in the Dragon Boat Race. On race day, the races usually begin around 8 am and run until late in the afternoon. Onlookers are welcomed during practices and strongly encouraged on race day.

Teams will compete in three heats for the final awards. But that’s not all! The competition also includes Spirit Awards for Best Dressed Drummer, Best Team Spirit, and Best Tent Area, so bring your A-game and prepare to dominate!

Sponsorship opportunities are now available! Contact Olivia Helmer at olivia@themuseum.org to secure your premier placement.

