Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball

High School Hoops
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games.

The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.

For the boys, Peabody jumped to a 30-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Kevin Jones had 18 points to lead the way for Peabody, and Jordan Matthews added 15 points.

