Peabody takes down Tioga in men’s & women’s basketball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District play tipped on Jan. 10. Rivals Peabody and Tioga hit the hardwood for both the men’s and women’s games.

The Lady Warhorses beat the Indians in the first matchup, 41-35. Latraneice Mcneil scored nine points in the game, and Kyasia hills added nine as well.

For the boys, Peabody jumped to a 30-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

Kevin Jones had 18 points to lead the way for Peabody, and Jordan Matthews added 15 points.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.