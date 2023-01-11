Pineville Fire Department chief retiring

Chief Scott S. Kessler
Chief Scott S. Kessler(Pineville Fire Dept.)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Fire Department Chief Scott Kessler is retiring.

Kessler announced on social media Wednesday morning that he would wrap up his lengthy career with the fire department on March 23. But his last day in the office will be February 28. He’s been chief since 2015.

Kessler has been with the Pineville Fire Department for 33 years and thanked Mayor Rich Dupree, the city council and the citizens of the city for their support over the years.

Kessler said his time with the fire department has filled him with a sense of purpose and belonging that no other place could offer. he said he’s excited for this new chapter in his life.

