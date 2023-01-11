Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville.

A commercial truck hauling a National Guard mobile trailer has been wedged under the overpass. No injuries are reported.

The overpass is still open even as crews work underneath the bridge. HWY 165 heading towards Ball is still open. If you are traveling from Ball to Pineville on 165, you will be directed north on 167.

(KALB)
(KALB)
(KALB)

