REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former four-star quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Tigerbait.com’s Mike Scarborough.

Howard is the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, who played from 1992-1995.

A product of St. Thomas More, Walker appeared in one regular season game this past season and that was against Southern in Week 2. He also played the majority of the fourth quarter in the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue.

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The 6-foot-1 quarterback was rated as the No. 5 overall player for the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports, and was rated as the No. 40 overall player in the nation.

Howard was 2-for-7 for seven yards against the Boilermakers and he also rushed for 23 yards on three attempts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Traffic accident on US 165 under the Cottingham Expressway Overpass.
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop