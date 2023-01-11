Welfare concern: VPSO looking for Leesville man

Justin James
Justin James(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville.

James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

VPSO is working to verify Justin’s safety and well being. If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Justin James, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

