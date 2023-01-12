AG’s office on tour, hosting training sessions for law enforcement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Office of the Attorney General is on tour around the state, hosting training sessions for law enforcement officers. They made their way to Central Louisiana on Wednesday, January 11.

This one-day training course examines and explores the best practices on issues like domestic abuse, human trafficking and trauma.

The AG office’s goal is to help officers as well as community advocates achieve the highest level of victim care and offender accountability.

Monica Taylor, the special projects coordinator for the AG’s office, said Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation for domestic violence homicides. She said offering this course helps make sure victims feel supported and officers understand what needs to be done.

“They will learn the reasoning of why victims do some of the things that they do,” said Taylor. “It can be frustrating sometimes for law enforcement when they are getting called to the same address over and over, or when a victim is not necessarily reacting in a way that they think that they should. What we want is for law enforcement to know why that is.”

Shona Chavis, an Opelousas native, experienced domestic violence throughout her life. Now she is a survivor, using her experience to empower others who share her story and educate law enforcement officers through the lens of a survivor.

“Most of the time, victims are seeing things a little different or a lot different than what the officer is seeing,” said Chavis. “So it is very important that they show up ‘trauma aware’ so that they do not show up and re-traumatize the victim.”

This course is a continuation of issues officers see on a day-to-day basis, addressed by the AG’s office. The effort has not gone unnoticed. Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard expressed his gratitude for the work, adding that this helps keep his officers up to date and ultimately more effective.

“It is very important that law enforcement officers stay current on trending criminal activities,” said Howard. “The AG’s office is real good about giving them what is needed, and helping them with investigations out in the field, so this is very important.”

Over 30 officers from various law enforcement agencies around Central Louisiana participated in the course.

