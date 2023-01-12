Citizens weigh in on fate of possible Rapides Parish levee bike trail

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens attended a meeting over a proposed Rapides Parish bike trail on the levee Thursday, January 12.

This was held by the Rapides Area Planning Commission in conjunction with the police jury. Despite the meeting being over potential funding opportunities ‘if’ the plan were to move forward, a misconception led to several believing the final vote on the bike trail was on Thursday.

Several who spoke up at the meeting are in opposition to the levee bike trail, especially concerning topics like imminent domain, crime, accessibility and privacy, if it were to be built.

“What percentage of the land that the levee was on was owned by the city or state compared to people owning the private property that the levee sat on?” asked one citizen who owns property on the levee.

Misconceptions over a vote stemmed from a flyer circulating in the community. Jonathan Bolen, who is the chief transportation officer for the planning commission, emphasized that the flyer was false and that plans are far from finalized for the possible bike trail.

“None of that could have been further from the truth,” said Bolen. “This is not an effort that is led by our APC. Our APC is advising in this role as a planning organization. For us, there is no hearing, no authority to approve. We can only recommend to the police jury. Which in that case, was made clear today that they do not even have the authority to make such an improvement, only recommended advice.”

At this point, meetings are continuing to be held surrounding the possible trail on the levee, but again, no vote is currently set.

Bolen did share that the planning commission was grateful to see so many members of the community show up to make themselves heard.

