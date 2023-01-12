Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run

(Pixabay)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANS, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) are currently in the Evans Community attempting to locate a suspect with tracking dogs.

BPSO was engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle that crashed behind a church on Hwy 111 in Evans.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen south of the Evans Post Office. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hoodie.

Residents are asked to remain on alert and call VPSO at 337-238-1311 if they observe any suspicious persons in the area.

