Kick Cancer: Rapides Parish football teams raise $4,500 for cancer treatment

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the game of football, a PAT is worth just one point on the scoreboard, but this past season in Rapides Parish, every kick to split the uprights served a bigger significance by raising money for cancer treatment.

It was all part of the Kick Cancer initiative between Rapides Regional Medical Center, the American Cancer Society and the high school football teams in Rapides Parish. For every extra point or field goal made during the season, money was donated that will be used to provide housing and transportation for local residents seeking medical care out of town.

“There are Hope Lodges in New Orleans and Houston that patients here can utilize as free housing while they receive their treatments as well as transportation,” said Katie Dubois, the Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Grants are also available for them to go to and from treatment.”

In total, $4,500 was raised and donated to the cause to help those battling cancer. Alexandria Senior High won the grand prize of the competition by scoring the most points last season in the parish. For their contribution to the ACS, the school received $500 for the athletic program.

“It makes you proud of the people you are partnering with and proud of the young men and their effort for the job that they did this year where we can be a part of contributing to the cause,” said ASH football coach Thomas Bachman.

This was the first year of the Kick Cancer program here locally. Rapides Regional and the ACS plan to have the competition fundraiser featuring the local schools once again in 2023.

