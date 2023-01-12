Niagara Bottling to build $160M beverage plant in Louisiana

(Myrtle Beach TheDigitel / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — One of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers is planning to invest up to $160 million to set up a facility in Louisiana, state officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday.

Niagara Bottling, headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, will break ground on the roughly 500,000-square-foot (46,450-square-meter) property near Hammond in the second quarter of 2023, the company said in the news release.

The facility is expected to create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000 and an additional 100 new indirect jobs in the Southeast region, state officials said.

“Niagara’s new production facility will help grow Louisiana’s food and beverage industry while continuing to diversify and strengthen our thriving manufacturing sector,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Manufacturing jobs have a powerful ripple effect on our economy, so the 170 new job opportunities this project creates will benefit not only Tangipahoa Parish but the entire Southeast Region.”

Niagara operates more than 40 production facilities with over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company specializes in manufacturing drinks like sparkling, vitamin and flavored waters, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks, nondairy milk products and bottled water.

The state offered Niagara a competitive incentive package in order to secure the project, which includes a performance-based $750,000 award through the Economic Development Award Program to support site infrastructure improvements.

“We know this project will enhance Tangipahoa’s economic landscape and in turn, benefit everyone in this region. We thank Niagara Bottling Company for choosing Tangipahoa Parish to build their newest manufacturing and distribution site,” Parish President Robby Miller said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
Traffic accident on US 165 under the Cottingham Expressway Overpass.
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Taco Bell in Kingsville on Thursday morning.
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville

Latest News

Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a half-million dollar bond after he allegedly killed...
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat until police tased him, officials say
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
For many, the Popeye’s viral vine kid will be immortalized in internet comments sections for...
Viral meme kid turned college football player inks deal NIL deal with Popeye’s
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast