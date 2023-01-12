Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the wall of the drive-thru side of the building. The fire was put out in roughly 30 minutes.

PFD told News Channel 5 that the fire caused “significant damage” to the building, but it wasn’t a total loss. They are estimating that it could be months before repairs are completed on the building.

