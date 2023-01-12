Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Taco Bell in Kingsville on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Taco Bell in Kingsville on Thursday morning.(John Gill)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the wall of the drive-thru side of the building. The fire was put out in roughly 30 minutes.

PFD told News Channel 5 that the fire caused “significant damage” to the building, but it wasn’t a total loss. They are estimating that it could be months before repairs are completed on the building.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Traffic accident on US 165 under the Cottingham Expressway Overpass.
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run
Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic
Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract - clipped version