State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 1, 2023, a new $2B pharmacy contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark officially took effect, impacting upwards of 200,000 state employees and retirees under OGB.

However, less than two weeks into the new year with the contract, state employees/retirees are claiming the new contract is doing more harm than good by limiting them and, in some cases, prohibiting them from getting the medication they need.

“I feel like they are just not taking people into consideration,” said Helen Smith, a 71-year-old Ball native on the Office of Group Benefits’ decision.

Smith, who retired from the Department of Education, relies daily on medication to fight health concerns that she’s battled with since elementary school. In an interview with News Channel 5, Smith said it is already difficult for her to get to her local pharmacy since she is unable to drive far, but now her access to get her prescriptions is fewer and far between in rural Central Louisiana.

Independent pharmacies such as Ray’s, which is where Smith goes to, opted out of the new OGB contract, citing that they would lose money for every prescription filled due to low reimbursement rates in the contract. In a previous story, the owner of Ray’s said their pharmacy could lose upwards of $9 for each prescription for their OGB clients. Opting out of the contract forces the pharmacies to lose their state-employee customers like Smith.

With more independent pharmacies opting out to avoid losing money, it means Smith has to travel further to find a big box pharmacy that is still opting into the contract to fill her medication.

“I haven’t driven since sometime in May of last year, so yeah that’s a hardship,” said Smith.

Smith said what is more concerning than the travel distance is what was written in a letter sent to her last month from CVS Caremark. Part of the letter advises Smith that she will need to “change to a covered medication.”

Smith shared that the current medication she takes for her medical problems is not covered under the new pharmacy contract. While the company did offer her a substitution medication, Smith said she looked up the side effects and knew her body would simply not be able to handle it.

“I can’t take it,” said Smith on the possible substitution prescription. “There’s no way I can take it because it will actually aggravate the conditions that I have. I’m wondering who is making these decisions on these medicines.”

She joins a list of state lawmakers and the Attorney General’s office who have expressed repeated opposition against the contract before it took effect at the beginning of the year. The contract was executed by the state despite the unanimous opposition of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson has been in constant talks with David Couvillon, the CEO of the Office of Group Benefits, sending him complaints from many state employee customers in his area. Johnson said he has been told that the point of the contract was to keep the costs of prescriptions low, but instead, it’s starting to cause local shops to lose business and customers without care.

“We are trying to grow small businesses, not hurt small businesses,” said Rep. Johnson. “This is a case where the government is hurting small businesses and citizens.”

On Jan. 3, Rep. Johnson sent a letter to Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack and copied Attorney General Jeff Landy, urging them to take action to void the contract. Johnson added that while it is logistically impossible to just stop the contract altogether without another pharmacy contract to replace it with, he is pleading for all groups to come together to find an alternative solution.

This letter comes after District 28 State Senator Heather Cloud sent her own letter to the state auditor asking to check for any discrepancies in the pharmacy contract. Landry also contacted Gov. John Bel Edwards and Commissioner Jay Dardenne asking the OGB to refrain from the contract to avoid creating pharmacy deserts across Louisiana.

“Just make it work,” said Rep. Johnson. “Don’t hurt our people. They’ve worked to get the benefits of being able to get insurance through the state-provided situation. Let’s just keep our end of the bargain and make sure that we don’t let the 200,000 plus people and their children and dependants be harmed by short-sidedness.”

Smith took the advice of the pharmacies to fill all their prescriptions before the new year, but that only covers the next three months. She is now contemplating spending her own money out of pocket to buy her prescriptions at her local pharmacy despite continuing to pay for insurance.

As far as the auditor’s review of the contract, Johnson said he does not know a timeline for when the results will come back.

