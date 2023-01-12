Sunrise Interviews: Grand opening of new Allen Parish Health Clinic

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s a big day in Allen Parish today, Jan. 12, 2023, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place this afternoon for the grand opening of their new health clinic. CEO Jackie Reviel joined us this morning to explain the details.

She says this is an important development for the Allen Parish community that has been 8 years in the making. The new clinic provides local primary healthcare and allows for specialty care meaning residents won’t have to take off of work and drive long distances to facilities outside the area.

The clinic has 17 exam rooms, 6 primary care providers, and even a cardiologist as well as several other specialty services that will be offered.

But the clinic is only phase one of three for the facility.

The entire hospital is set to be replaced as well. Reviel says the hospital has been there for 53 years and has not been upgraded until now. The new hospital will bring back services that haven’t been offered in several years.

Once the project is completed residents will see new:

  • Surgical suites
  • ER
  • Operating room
  • Imaging services
  • Radiology
  • Gastroenterology unit
  • Mammograms
  • Full-service lab
  • Pharmacy

The Ribbon Cutting will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and residents are invited to come by and enjoy some refreshments as well as get some t-shirts and a tour of the new clinic.

All three phases of the project are expected to take approximately five years.

