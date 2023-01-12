Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting that nearly 5,000 residents in Uptown, Central City, Gert Town, and surrounding areas are without power Thursday (Jan. 12) morning.

An on-the-scene view

The outage was reported just before 4 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing the outage near Broad Street and Washington Ave. An Entergy spokesperson said the impacted equipment handles a lot of customers and they’re still assessing repairs. The initially estimated restoration is still 6 a.m. but it could be extended depending on the extent of repairs needed. Some updated estimated times for restoration say it could take several hours, going as long as 3 p.m. in some areas.

We’ll continue to bring you updates throughout the morning.

A look at traffic with the power outage

Good morning, we're dealing with some power outages in Orleans Parish. Stop lights may be affected, treat it as a 4-way stop. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) January 12, 2023

READ MORE City says 2,000+ streetlights repaired since August, repairs to begin next week on interstate lights

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.