Up to 5,000 New Orleans residents without power after vehicle strikes utility pole

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting that nearly 5,000 residents in Uptown, Central City, Gert Town, and surrounding areas are without power Thursday (Jan. 12) morning.

The outage was reported just before 4 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing the outage near Broad Street and Washington Ave. An Entergy spokesperson said the impacted equipment handles a lot of customers and they’re still assessing repairs. The initially estimated restoration is still 6 a.m. but it could be extended depending on the extent of repairs needed. Some updated estimated times for restoration say it could take several hours, going as long as 3 p.m. in some areas.

We’ll continue to bring you updates throughout the morning.

