VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Traffic accident on US 165 under the Cottingham Expressway Overpass.
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop

Latest News

Historic storms have devastated much of the California coast and there is more severe weather...
California's record-setting storms are getting an encore
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed
Baby Leonidas was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
Family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings