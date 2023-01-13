David Perkins named the Menard Eagles Head Coach

David Perkins was announced as the Eagles' head football coach.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new era officially begins with David Perkins being named the head coach of the Menard Eagles.

Perkins currently serves as the Athletic Director and is already involved in the football program.

Perkins played for the Eagles back in the day and now he gets to lead them in the fall. He said that he cannot wait to get things rolling in the fall.

“It’s a new beginning,” said Perkins. “We will throw a lot of information at these kids, and they can take it in because we are a college prep school. We’re going to try several things on offense and defense. They’ve got to be ready to perform.”

