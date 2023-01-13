Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday afternoon in Indiana, officials said.

According to the Black Township Fire & Rescue, crews were called to a farm in Mount Vernon shortly after 1 p.m. and were on the scene for nearly five hours.

Fire officials confirmed the farmer died, despite several agencies’ efforts to save him.

“The outcome of this event was not what everyone was hoping for, but no one gave up trying to do everything they could to help someone in need. We continue to pray for everyone involved,” Black Township Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

The farmer’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Taco Bell in Kingsville on Thursday morning.
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
A suspect who ran on foot after crashing during a multi-parish police chase still has not been...
Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run

Latest News

This April 22, 2021, photo shows a Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Ga.
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
American flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot