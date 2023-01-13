Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361.

Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside the home. No name has been provided at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest man for hunting contest fraud and deer hunting violations in Grant Parish
Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
Traffic accident on US 165 under the Cottingham Expressway Overpass.
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

Rapides Parish raises $4,500 for the American Cancer Society
Cenla high school partake in "Kick Cancer Initiative"
The confidential informant raped by Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, during a Rapides Area Drug...
RADE informant files civil lawsuit against RPSO, rapist
Informant files civil lawsuit against RPSO, rapist
Rapides Parish raises $4,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Kick Cancer: Rapides Parish football teams raise $4,500 for cancer treatment