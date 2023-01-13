Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361.

Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside the home. No name has been provided at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

