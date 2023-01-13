First bills filed for 2023 legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - At the state capitol, legislators have filed their first set of bills ahead of the spring 2023 legislative session.

Of those few house bills filed, two have caught the attention of those following the legislature.

Representative Larry Frieman has a bill to require the father of a child to pay for 50 percent of pregnancy-related medical expenses but only after the paternity of the father has been proven by “clear and convincing evidence.”

Representative Dodie Horton proposed a bill expanding the current state law that requires the phrase “In God We Trust” to be displayed in K-12 schools. Horton wants the phrase to be displayed in every classroom, not just in every building. She also wants those classrooms to include those in higher education, not just K-12 schools.

The 2023 legislative session convenes on April 10 and must adjourn by June 8.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.