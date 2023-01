ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School has announced that school will be canceled for Friday, Jan. 13.

The school shared on social media that it is dealing with a ruptured water pipe. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

